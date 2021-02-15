Left Menu

PM's thoughts contrary to ideas of people he refers to in speeches: Gehlot

Sardar Patel had banned the RSS, he added.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-02-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 19:08 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday targeted PM Narendra Modi, saying the ideas of people he refers to in his speeches are contrary to his own thoughts. Replying to a debate in the state assembly on the motion of thanks to the governor's speech, Gehlot also hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing it of using the name of Hindutva to grab power.

In an apparent reference to the West Bengal Assembly elections, Gehlot said it is good that the PM takes the name of Rabindranath Tagore. “But Tagore had said that the humanity is above all,” he said.

“Subhas Chandra Bose was against the Hindu Mahasabha. Sardar Patel had banned the RSS,” he added.

“The ideas of all these great men are against the thoughts of Modi,” Gehlot said, claiming that the PM does not take the name of Jana Sangha founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee in West Bengal. The CM also said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the Jana Sangh had no role in the freedom struggle. Former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi had contributed to nation building but the PM does not mention their names, even by mistake, Gehlot said.

