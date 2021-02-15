RSS marking houses of donors for Ram Temple, just as Nazis

Left Menu

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-02-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 21:22 IST
Former Chief MinisterH D Kumaraswamy on Monday accused the RSS of marking houses ofthose who gave donations for Ram Temple in Ayodhya and allegedit was similar to what the Nazis did in Germany.

The RSS dismissed the allegations, saying they do notqualify for any response.

In a series of tweets, the JD(S) leader claimed thatthe RSS was born in India around the time Nazi Party wasfounded in Germany.

''It appears that those collecting donations for theconstruction of Ram Mandir have been separately marking thehouses of those who paid money and those who did not.'' ''This is similar to what Nazis did in Germany duringthe regime of Hitler when lakhs of people lost their lives,''Kumaraswamy tweeted.

He wondered where these developments would take thecountry to.

Quoting historians, Kumaraswamy claimed RSS tookbirth at the same time when the Nazi Party was founded inGermany.

''There are concerns on what will happen if the RSStries to implement similar policies adopted by Nazis.Thefundamental rights of people are being snatched away in thecountry now,'' the former Chief Minister alleged.

He claimed there was an undeclared emergency in thecountry as people cannot freely express their views.

Expressing his apprehensions about media'sindependence in the coming days, the JD(S) leader said whatwill happen if the media upheld the government's views.

''It is clear from the emerging trends that anythingmay happen in the country,'' the former Chief Minister stated.

When contacted, RSS media-incharge E S Pradeepsaid, ''Kumaraswamy's comments do not qualify for anyresponse.'' PTI GMS BNADMINISTRATOR BNADMINISTRATOR

