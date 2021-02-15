Left Menu

It is people to judge; not worried about allegations: Khattar

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-02-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 21:32 IST
A day after Punjab CM Amarinder Singh said the BJP has lost the moral ground to rule, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar rejected the suggestion, saying it is people to judge and they are not worried about the allegations leveled against them.

Expressing shock at statements of senior BJP leaders on the farmers who died at the Delhi borders protesting against the farm laws, Amarinder Singh had on Sunday said the party has lost the moral ground to rule at the Centre and in Haryana. Responding to it, Khattar told reporters in Panchkula, "Opposition people keep levelling baseless allegations, we are not worried about that." "The work which we do in the interest of people we keep that before people," he said on the sidelines of an event.

Khattar said ultimately it is the people who is to judge and added that in a few days that will be known in West Bengal, where the assembly polls are to held this year.

Amarinder Singh had said the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre should step down in the interest of the nation, as should the Khattar government in Haryana, even as he slammed statements of Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar and Haryana Agriculture Minister J P Dalal. Amarinder Singh lashed out at Tomar over what he called was his outrageous statement citing Delhi Police information that only two farmers have died and one has committed suicide.

The Congress leader had also criticised Haryana minister J P Dalal, who had stoked a controversy on Saturday, saying the farmers would have died even if they had stayed back home.

Replying to a question on the state's budget to be presented next month, Khattar reiterated that it will take care of all sections of society.

Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, said like the previous year, the state budget would be prepared and presented after seeking suggestions from stakeholders.

Keeping in view the coronavirus pandemic, various stakeholders have been asked to send their suggestions in writing to the state government by February 20.

Their valuable suggestions will be incorporated in the budget, said the chief minister.

