PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-02-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 22:21 IST
Nominations for upcoming assembly bypolls in Rajasthan can be filed online: Official

Nominations for the upcoming assembly bypolls in Rajasthan can be filed online, Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said on Monday.

The schedule for the bypolls in Sujangarh, Rajsamand, Sahada and Vallabhnagar assembly constituencies, necessitated following the demise of sitting legislators, is yet to be announced.

Gupta held a meeting with representatives of various political parties on the upcoming elections on Monday and said voters above 80 years of age can opt for postal ballot papers in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to an official statement, the chief electoral officer said the priority is to conduct the elections safely amid the pandemic.

He said the number of polling stations has been increased by 45 per cent to ensure smooth polling.

During the filing of nomination, only four persons and two vehicles will be allowed to enter the premises of the officers before whom the papers will be filed. Candidates can also file nomination papers online.

Similarly, only five persons will be allowed to conduct door-to-door meeting during electioneering. In public meetings, all rules and directions issued by the central and state governments will have to be followed strictly, the statement said.

Of the four constituencies where bypoll will be held, three seats were held by the Congress and one by the BJP.

The Congress has 104 MLAs in the state's 200-member assembly, including six MLAs who won on the BSP ticket but later joined the Congress. The BJP has 71 MLAs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

