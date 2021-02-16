Left Menu

Australian PM apologises, promises probe after allegation of rape in parliament

The woman said she had been raped in the office of Defence Minister Linda Reynolds in March 2019 by someone who also worked for Morrison's ruling Liberal party. She told local media she spoke with the police in early April of that year, but she decided against making a formal complaint amid concerns about her career prospects.

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 16-02-2021 06:16 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 06:16 IST
Australian PM apologises, promises probe after allegation of rape in parliament

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison apologised on Tuesday to a woman who alleged she was raped in the country's parliament by an unnamed colleague, and promised a thorough investigation into the government's workplace culture. The woman said she had been raped in the office of Defence Minister Linda Reynolds in March 2019 by someone who also worked for Morrison's ruling Liberal party.

She told local media she spoke with the police in early April of that year, but she decided against making a formal complaint amid concerns about her career prospects. Police in the capital confirmed they had spoken to a complainant in April 2019, but she chose not to make a formal complaint. The woman said she told senior staff in Reynolds’ office of the alleged attack. She said she was then asked to attend a meeting in the office where she says she was assaulted.

Reynolds on Monday confirmed she had been told of the complaint last year, though she denied the woman was pressured against making a police complaint. Morrison on Tuesday apologised to the woman and promised an investigation.

"That should not have happened, and I do apologise," Morrison told reporters in Canberra. "I want to make sure any young woman working in this place is as safe as possible." Morrison said he has appointed Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet official Stephanie Foster to review the process in dealing with workplace complaints, while a backbench lawmaker will investigate workplace culture.

The allegation has intensified pressure on Morrison after a series of allegations of improper behaviour towards woman within the Liberal party. In 2019, female backbench lawmakers said they felt bullied to support a move to oust then prime minister Malcolm Turnbull, while a former female Liberal staff member last year made an official complaint of improper behaviour by then immigration minister Alan Tudge.

Tudge has denied the allegation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China reports 16 new COVID-19 cases vs 9 a day earlier

China reported 16 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Feb. 15, compared to nine a day earlier, the health commission said on Tuesday. All the cases were imported infections originating overseas, and there was no new death or new suspe...

NZ says Australia abdicated responsibilities over dual citizen arrested in Turkey

New Zealands Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Tuesday that Australia had abdicated its responsibilities by unilaterally cancelling the citizenship of a woman who was arrested in Turkey with alleged links to the Islamic State.Turkish au...

Australia medical regulator approves AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Australias medical regulator said on Tuesday it had granted provisional approval for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca, making it the second vaccine to get regulatory approval in Australia.The regulator last month approved the P...

Novavax signs deal with SK Bioscience for 40 mln vaccine doses for S. Korea

U.S. drug developer Novavax Inc said on Monday it has signed a license agreement with South Korea manufacturer SK Bioscience to produce 40 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine for South Korea.Concurrently, SK Bioscience has finalized an ad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021