Left Menu

Grand memorial for anti-CAA protestors if party comes to power : Cong

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 16-02-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 20:47 IST
Grand memorial for anti-CAA protestors if party comes to power : Cong

Assam Congress on Tuesdayannounced that it will build a grand memorial here tocommemorate the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA) protestorswho sacrificed their lives if the party comes to power, itscampaign committee chairman Pradyut Bordoloi said.

Bordoloi said the memorial will be built for theanti-CAA peoples movement that has been going on in Assamover the last few years to save ''Assamese pride''.

The Congress announcement came two days after formerCongress president Rahul Gandhi promised that the party willrespect the Assam Accord and will not implement thebotched up CAA if it wins the election due in March-April.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Ripun Bora saidthat the grand memorial will be the states message to BJP,which is ''No CAA in Assam''.

The dark days of BJPs oppression of Assamese peopleare about to end and the Congress will win the assemblyelection, Congress legislature party leader in the outgoinghouse Debabrata Saikia asserted.

The memorial will be a tribute to the peoplesstruggle against CAA, he added.

The Congress Manifesto Committee chairman Gaurav Gogoisaid that the memorial will be the struggle againstforgetting.

''Assam does not want CAA'', Gogoi said.

According to the Act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Jain,Buddhist, Parsi and Christian communities who have come fromPakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014and face religious persecution there will not be treated asillegal immigrants but will be given Indian citizenship.

President Ram Nath Kovind had given assent to theCitizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 turning it into an Act.

A total five persons were killed in the state-wideviolent agitation that rocked the state in December 2019 afterthe Act came into being.

The Congress leaders, who are taking part in the'Axom Basaon Ahok Yatra' in the state, are campaigning againstthe draconian'' CAA.

The Yatra was launched on February 12 and theCongress leaders are interacting and taking feedback from allsections of society on CAA, unemployment and other issuesplaguing the state, the party sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Inside Tapovan tunnel: Rescue workers keep at it as hopes recede

Bright lights illuminate the surreal scene deep inside the tunnel slush and mud, tread marks of vehicles that have been going in and out for the past week, and a single excavator still at work.Three more bodies of the estimated 30 people in...

Houthi offensive on Yemen's Marib threatens mass displacement, U.N. warns

An offensive by Yemens Houthi group to take Marib city, the last stronghold of the internationally-recognised government, threatens to displace hundreds of thousands and complicate a renewed diplomatic push to end the war, U.N. officials sa...

Marriott International CEO passes away at 62

Arne Sorenson, President and CEO of the hospitality chain Marriott International, passed away at the age of 62 on February 15, said the company on Tuesday. It is with profound sadness that Marriott International announces that Arne M Sorens...

15 pc decline in road accident deaths in Punjab in 2020

Punjab has seen a 15 per cent decline in road accident fatalities and 18 per cent reduction in road mishaps in 2020 in comparison to 2019, government data showed.A total of 5,194 road accidents were registered in 2020, and 3,866 people lost...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021