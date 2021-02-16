Maha: BJP's Rane praises Union Budget

Senior BJP leader Narayan Rane onTuesday praised the Union Budget for 2021-22 as one that wouldbuild a self-reliant India and said it was a very good onedespite the setbacks faced due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Addressing a press conference, he and BJP Thane unitchief and MLC Niranjan Davkhare also attacked the Shiv Sena-ruled Thane Municipal Corporation and called it a ''hotbed ofcorruption''.

