Maha: BJP's Rane praises Union Budget

Maha: BJP's Rane praises Union BudgetPTI | Thane | Updated: 16-02-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 21:40 IST
Senior BJP leader Narayan Rane onTuesday praised the Union Budget for 2021-22 as one that wouldbuild a self-reliant India and said it was a very good onedespite the setbacks faced due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Addressing a press conference, he and BJP Thane unitchief and MLC Niranjan Davkhare also attacked the Shiv Sena-ruled Thane Municipal Corporation and called it a ''hotbed ofcorruption''.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
