Left Menu

Nominee for No. 2 spot at Treasury to get confirmation hearing Feb. 23 - source

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-02-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 22:10 IST
Nominee for No. 2 spot at Treasury to get confirmation hearing Feb. 23 - source

U.S. President Joe Biden's nominee for the No. 2 job at the Treasury, Wally Adeyemo, will appear before the U.S. Senate Finance Committee for a confirmation hearing on Feb. 23, a source familiar with the plans said Tuesday.

Committee Chairman Ron Wyden in December said Adeyemo was "eminently qualified" for the job and reiterated his support for getting the nomination through the committee as quickly as possible.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dubai's Sheikha Latifa issues video from 'villa jail'- BBC Panorama

The BBCs investigative news programme Panorama on Tuesday published a video it said was of Sheikha Latifa, one of the ruler of Dubais daughters, saying that she was being held against her will in a barricaded villa. Sheikha Latifa bint Moha...

Pakistan, France relations still 'poisoned' over Prophet Muhammad caricature controversy: Report

Ties between Pakistan and France continue to remain poisoned even four months after the controversy over caricatures of the Prophet, which led to thousands of anti-French protestors rallying the streets of Pakistan against President Emmanue...

Guj: Haren Pandya murder convict who jumped parole held

The Gujarat Anti TerrorismSquad ATS on Tuesday held a person who was convicted in theHaren Pandya murder case but jumped parole last year whileserving a life sentence, officials said.Kalim Ahmed Karimi 47 was held from Juhapura areahere and...

ED summons MMRDA chief in connection with money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate ED on Tuesday summoned Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority MMRDA chief, RA Rajeev, in connection with a money laundering case related to Tops Securities Group and Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik. After ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021