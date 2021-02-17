Left Menu

Power Up: Pandemic tips for working parents

It is all about how to balance the competing responsibilities of work, home and family, without it all coming crashing down. Now the pandemic has made this juggling act a whole lot trickier.

Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2021 10:36 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 10:31 IST
Power Up: Pandemic tips for working parents
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

As any working parent will tell you, life is very much a juggling act. It is all about how to balance the competing responsibilities of work, home and family, without it all coming crashing down.

Now the pandemic has made this juggling act a whole lot trickier. But it is not impossible, says Joann Lublin. The longtime career columnist for the Wall Street Journal has just published a book, "Power Moms: How Executive Mothers Navigate Work and Life."

Reuters sat down with Lublin to talk about how working moms (and dads) can get through this challenging moment of history in one piece. Q: We need to talk about what is happening to women's employment right now. What is your take?

A: The pandemic has had a very harsh effect on working women. Some people are calling it a "she-cession," but I think of it more as a "mom-cession." The brunt of the job losses has fallen on the shoulders of working moms. Women put a heavy burden on themselves, and the buck still stops with them in terms of taking care of children and households.

Q: How are these employment trends going to play out? A: If there is any good news to come out of this horrible experience, it's that this has become a huge experiment in working from home.

Before, a lot of people thought it was unheard of or impossible. But there is a lot of data suggesting this really does work. We need to continue this experiment even as offices open back up, and not penalize parents who work from home. Q: How did you approach this idea of looking at "Power Moms"?

A: The inspiration came from writing my first book about female business executives, called "Earning It." I discovered that a lot of these high-level CEOs had kids. It made me wonder, compared to the current wave of younger women in executive roles – what has changed over the years, what is better, and what has stayed the same? So I interviewed 86 executive mothers, evenly split between Boomers and younger generations like Gen X and Millennials.

I even interviewed daughters of Boomers, to find out what it was like to grow up with a Power Mom. Q: What has changed?

A: Employers now understand that they have to have family-friendly practices if they want to attract the best and brightest. That just wasn't the case with the Boomer generation, because working moms were not seen as committed to their careers. Another change is that Gen X moms tend to have highly involved spouses - men who "get it," and are committed to their wives' careers and willing to co-parent.

A third change is improvements in technology, which have now made it possible to work from home. Q: How can employers help working parents?

A: The workplace has to be welcoming to working moms and dads. The commitment from the top is critical, to recognize parenting as an important part of their employees' lives. They need to offer maximum flexibility, and paid family leave, and embrace other benefits like childcare reimbursement. But there needs to be a role model at the top, otherwise, parents won't take advantage of these policies.

Q: Parents are so burned out right now with competing responsibilities. What do you say to them, about getting through this period? A: Cut yourself some slack. Forgive yourself. Accept the fact that things are not always going to go right. Being imperfect is OK.

And make sure you are staying connected with people who are in a similar boat: In the old days there wasn't any such thing as social media networks, but now you can find a lot of like-minded people who are going through the same thing and can help you get through the day. Q: What do you want Power Moms to take away from this book?

A: Three important lessons: Choose your life partner wisely, especially if you want to have children. Second, choose your employer wisely – if it's not a family-friendly workplace, then vote with your feet.

Thirdly, choose your mentors wisely, people to advise and guide you at key moments of your career. Power Moms also need sponsors: Someone willing to put their own political capital on the line and risk their reputations by vouching for you and speaking up on your behalf. You need those advocates in your corner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Adidas plans to sell struggling Reebok brand

German sportswear maker AdidasAG plans to sell or spin-off its underperforming Reebok brand, 15 years after it bought the U.S. fitness label to help compete with arch-rival NikeInc.Adidassaid on Tuesday it had decided to begin a formal proc...

Tennis-Barty heartbroken by loss but happy to be back in the game

Ash Barty confessed to being heartbroken at coming up short in the Australian Open quarter-finals on Wednesday but did not want the shock defeat to distract from her successful return to tennis after a year on the sidelines.The world number...

ISL 7: Kerala Blasters FC part ways with coach Kibu Vicuna

Indian Super League ISL side Kerala Blasters FC have decided to part ways with head coach Kibu Vicuna after the side suffered a humiliating defeat in the ongoing seventh season on Tuesday. According to a report in Goal.com, the decision was...

Maha: Kin harass woman for refusing to give son for adoption

Police have registered an FIRagainst a man and five other members of his family forallegedly harassing his wife after she refused to agree foradoption of her five-year-old son by a relative here inMaharashtra, an official said on Wednesday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021