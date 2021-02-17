Left Menu

Greenland calls election after government breaks up

The main governing Siumut party has been riven by a dispute over Kvanefjeld, a rare earth and uranium open-pit mining project that has been running for almost 15 years. Citing that dispute, the Democrats left the coalition on Feb. 8, leaving the government short of a parliamentary majority.

Reuters | Nuuk | Updated: 17-02-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 13:59 IST
Greenland calls election after government breaks up
Representative Image. Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

Greenland's government called a national election late on Tuesday after parliament threatened it with a no-confidence vote, just over a week after a junior party left the ruling coalition in a dispute over a mining project.

The world's largest non-continental island is home to just 56,000 people and is part of the Kingdom of Denmark. It enjoys broad autonomy, but leaves foreign, monetary and defence policy to Copenhagen. The main governing Siumut party has been riven by a dispute over Kvanefjeld, a rare earth and uranium open-pit mining project that has been running for almost 15 years.

Citing that dispute, the Democrats left the coalition on Feb. 8, leaving the government short of a parliamentary majority. "The parliamentary term is over. It is premature due to various circumstances. But we must look ahead and we must prepare for more unity in this country," Prime Minister Kim Kielsen told parliament, according to local broadcaster KNR.

The election has been scheduled for April 6. While most Greenlanders see mining as an important path towards independence, the Kvanefjeld mine has been a contention point for years, sowing deep divisions in the government and population over environmental concerns.

The project, which is partly owned by Chinese Shenghe Resources, is licensed to Australian Greenland Minerals , whose shares have dropped almost 60% in recent weeks as the political row over the mine has deepened. According to a January survey, opposition party Inuit Ataqatigiit (IA), which is opposed to the mining project, has become the largest party since the last election in 2018, and is set to win 13 out of 31 seats in parliament, over Siumut's nine.

Siumut has been out of government once since 1979.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Upstream Ahead Summit charts out oil, gas industry vision 2050

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation ONGC, Oil India Limited OIL, Cairn Oil and Gas Vedanta Ltd, and Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Limited HOEC hosted the first edition of the virtual summit Upstream Ahead- Oil and Gas Exploration and Produc...

Australian media firms squeeze more from Google as new law looms

Australia claimed an early win in a protracted licencing battle with Google on Wednesday as media companies lined up to announce content deals with the internet giant that were reportedly far more lucrative than their global rivals. A month...

Cabinet approves over Rs 12,000 crore Production-Linked Incentive Scheme for telecom sector: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Cabinet approves over Rs 12,000 crore Production-Linked Incentive Scheme for telecom sector Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad....

Moscow denies visa to candidate for NASA post, says US has made similar move

Moscow said on Wednesday it had denied a visa for a candidate to head the mission of U.S. space agency NASA in Russia, in what it described as retaliation for the U.S. denial of a visa to an undisclosed Russian official. Russia did not iden...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021