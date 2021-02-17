One crore tree plantation drive marks T'gana CM's birthday;

A massive tree plantation drive,offering of a 2.5 kg ''golden saree'' to a deity and blooddonation camps among other activities marked the celebrationof the birthday of Telangana Chief Minister K ChandrasekarRao, who turned 68 on Wednesday.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister NarendraModi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Telangana GovernorTamilisai Soundararajan, chief ministers of various statesand several other leaders and film stars greeted Rao, also thechief of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

In a tweet, Modi said, ''Greetings to Telangana CM KCRGaru on his birthday. Praying for his long and healthy life.'' An official release said the Vice-President, Modi, Shahand DMK chief M K Stalin were among those who telephoned Rao,popularly known as KCR, to wish him.

The TRS organised various programmes, including blooddonation camps, on the occasion.

The tree plantation drive, 'Koti Vriksharchana' (plantingone crore saplings), was undertaken following an appeal by TRSMP J Santosh Kumar, a close relative of Rao, as part of his''Green India Challenge'', which he has been conducting for thepast few years.

State ministers and other TRS leaders took part in theplantation drive at various places in the state.

At the request of Santosh Kumar, Rao himself planted a'Rudraksha' sapling, another official release said.

Kumar said reports suggested that more than one croresaplings have been planted in the state, elsewhere in thecountry and abroad by TRS supporters and Rao's fans.

In a unique offering, two individuals presented a sareemade of 2.5 kg gold to Goddess Yellamma at a temple atBalkampet here on the occasion of KCR's birthday.

State Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav handedover the saree to temple authorities.

Talking to reporters, he said gifting of the gold sareewould herald good things to the families of the two donors andto the state.

Wishing Rao, Governor Soundararajan prayed for hishappiness and good health.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Ministers NitinGadkari and Sadananda Gowda also greeted Rao.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former AndhraPradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, actor-turned-politician Chiranjeevi, his younger brother and Jana SenaParty founder Pawan Kalyan and top film star Mahesh Babu wereamong those who extended their greetings.

Rao thanked all those who greeted him on his birthday,the release said.

