Left Menu

Maharashtra Congress President asks Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar to tweet on rising fuel prices

Maharashtra Congress Party President Nana Patole on Thursday said popular Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar should tweet on the current fuel price rise.

ANI | Bhandara (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-02-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 16:58 IST
Maharashtra Congress President asks Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar to tweet on rising fuel prices
Maharashtra Congress Party President Nana Patole (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Congress Party President Nana Patole on Thursday said popular Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar should tweet on the current fuel price rise. "Former Prime Minister of India, Manmohan Singh ji as PM kept fuel prices low despite a surge in crude oil prices in the global market. Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar tweeted at that time demanding fuel be sold for Rs 5-10. The way, current Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government is hiking fuel prices, why aren't they tweeting now?," said Patole.

Patole also said these actors are public figures and must be held accountable. "Are they (actors) under the central government's pressure? Those who don't speak up for people who buy tickets to watch them, their movies won't be watched in Maharashtra nor will shooting take place. This isn't a threat. It's about democracy and you are public idols and hold accountability," said the Maharashtra Congress Chief.

As the fuel prices continued its upward spiral, SC Mishra, former Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on February 15 said the economic situation has improved since 2020 and the central government should have given a relief of Rs 12 per litre on petrol and Rs 14 per litre on diesel to the common man. Mishra underlined the fact that the government had raised the taxes on petrol by Rs 12 per litre and on diesel Rs 14 per litre, twice in March and May 2020, to garner extra revenue.

Adding to this, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman levied an additional agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) of Rs 2.5 per litre on petrol and Rs 4 per litre on diesel in the Union Budget presented on February 1. On February 12, newly elected state Congress president Nana Patole formally accepted the post from outgoing state party chief Balasaheb Thorat in Mumbai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uncapped Karnataka all-rounder K Gowtham goes to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 9.25 crore. His base price was Rs 20 lakh.

Uncapped Karnataka all-rounder K Gowtham goes to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 9.25 crore. His base price was Rs 20 lakh....

China defends use of Twitter, Facebook in virus campaign

The Chinese government defended its use of Twitter and Facebook on Thursday, following a report that it had used its growing social media presence to spread disinformation about the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. When asked about the rep...

Rahul, Priyanka condoled death of Congress veteran Captain Satish Sharma

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday condoled the demise of party veteran and former Union minister Captain Satish Sharma.Sharma, who was suffering from cancer, died in Goa on Wednesday. He was 73.Priyanka Gan...

No permission given for Tikait's rally: Yavatmal collector

Amid growing number ofcoronavirus cases, the administration in eastern MaharashtrasYavatmal district has not yet given permission for a MahaPanchayat of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on February 20.Looking at the increase in coronavirus cases...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021