First fight Abhishek, then me: Mamata challenges Amit Shah

Hitting out at Union HomeMinister Amit Shah's 'Didi-Bhaipo' jibes, West Bengal ChiefMinister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday challenged him to contestan election against her nephew Abhishek Banerjee and thenthink of fighting her.

Addressing a party rally in Pailan in the South 24Parganas district, Banerjee said that Abhishek could havetaken the easy route of being an MP by choosing to be a RajyaSabha member but he fought the Lok Sabha election and got thepeople's mandate.

''Day and night they are talking about Didi-Bhatija. Ichallenge Amit Shah, contest against Abhishek Banerjee firstand then me,'' she said, amid a loud cheer from supporters.

BJP leaders, including Shah, have often accusedBanerjee of dynasty politics, alleging that her 'Bhaipo' ornephew has received preferential treatment and will eventuallybe made the chief minister of the state.

''How come your son became a part of the cricketadministration and made hundreds of crores of rupees?''Banerjee said, in a direct attack at Shah.

She also challenged the home minister to get her intopolitics and toil to hold public offices.

Banerjee exuded confidence that her party will breakall records of past elections in the state, get most of thevotes and win the highest number of seats in the upcomingpolls.

