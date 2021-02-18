Left Menu

Ruling MNF sweeps Aizawl Municipal Corporation polls

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 18-02-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 18:03 IST
Retaining its political wave sincethe assembly polls three years back, the ruling Mizo NationalFront (MNF) on Thursday swept the Aizawl Municipal Corporation(AMC) polls by bagging 11 out of the 19 wards.

The MNF won the same number of seats it had bagged in thelast civic body polls held in 2015.

As per the civic body polls results declared aftercounting Thursday, main opposition party Zoram People'sMovement (ZPM), which fought on all the 19 wards, won 5, whilethe Congress, which fielded 19 candidates, including 2incumbent councillors, bagged 2.

The BJP, which contested 9 seats, drew a blank.

Seven incumbent councillors (MNF-5 and Congress-2) havebeen re-elected while 12 others are freshers.

Of the 6 reserved seats for women, ZPM won 5 while MNFbagged 1.

Altogether, 8 women cadidates have been elected and theremaining 11 were male.

Among the prominent figures, incumbent deputy mayorLalringliana of MNF from ward-II defeated his nearest opponentLalthazuala Rawite of ZPM by a margin of 716 votes.

Congress leader Rosiamngheta won the civic polls for thethird consecutive term by defeating his opponent MNF nomineeRochhunga Ralte by a margin of 232 votes.

Of the three TV personalities, Chuauzikpuii of MNF andZPM nominee Baryl Vanneihsangi have been declared elected.

Meanwhile, chief minister and MNF president Zoramthangaexpressed happiness over the victory.

He thanked the people for voting MNF back to power inAMC.

