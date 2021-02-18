BJP will come to power in Puducherry, Telangana, NDA in TN: Kishan Reddy

The BJP will form the nextgovernment in Puducherry and Telangana while the NDA will cometo power in Tamil Nadu with the mandate of the people who willreject ''family parties,'' Union Minister Kishan Reddy said onThursday.

The BJP is part of the NDA in Tamil Nadu and the combineunder the ruling AIADMK's leadership had fought the 2019 LokSabha elections.

Already people across the country have rejected ''familyparties'' and the people of Tamil Nadu who had rejected the ''2GSpectrum scam fame'' UPA, will again send the dynasty partiespacking home, the Minister, who hails from Telangana, said.

Reddy, union minister of state for Home Affairs and alsoBJP's election in-charge for poll-bound Tamil Nadu, was makingan apparent reference to the DMK, which has been oftentargeted by its critics for taking forward ''dynasty politics.'' ''The people of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Jammuand Kashmir have rejected the Congress that ruled the countryfor over half-a-century. And even our P Sudhakar Reddy (nowelection co-incharge of Tamil Nadu) rejected that party andhad joined the BJP,'' Reddy said while addressing the partysIntellectual Cell members here.

''There is no future in India for family parties, privatelimited parties and family owned parties. People have rejectedthem. And I am confident that Tamil Nadu, which rejected thefamily parties, will again discard them in the coming assemblyelection,'' the minister said.

Elections are likely to be held in Tamil Nadu andneighbouring union territory of Puducherry by April-May.

The BJP has been saying it would capture power inTelangana, where elections are due in 2023.

Fortunately, the country has a good and dynamic leader inPrime Minister Narendra Modi who has made his ministersaccountable to the people, Reddy said.

Further, there has been ''not a single scam'' in the lastsix years as Modi was monitoring things on a daily basis, headded.

The Prime Minister took several ''historical, long-standing and necessary decisions'' in the interest of thecountry including tax reforms, especially the GST.

''As minister of state for home affairs, I can proudlysay that under the leadership of the prime minister andguidance of (Union Home Minister) Amit Shahji, the ministrytook a bold decision to abrogate article 370 in Jammu andKashmir where for the past 70 years the constitution was notimplemented and no major decisions were taken,'' he said.

Gen. V K Singh, union minister of state for roadtransport and highways and Tamil Nadu BJP chief L Muruganalso spoke.

Reddy also addressed the Tamil Nadu BJPs State CoreCommittee along with Singh, BJP national general secretaryin-charge of Tamil Nadu C T Ravi and Sudhakar Reddy.

Later, he held a meeting with senior officials from theCRPF at Avadi here and expressed his gratitude for all thework being discharged by them with utmost commitment.

