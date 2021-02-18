Left Menu

Michel says he spoke to Iran's Rouhani, EU backs nuclear deal

Preserving a space for diplomacy, underpinned by positive steps, is crucial at this stage," Michel tweeted. Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei this week demanded "action, not words" from the United States if it wanted to rejoin the deal, which curbed Iran's nuclear programme in exchange for the lifting of sanctions.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 18-02-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 22:59 IST
Michel says he spoke to Iran's Rouhani, EU backs nuclear deal
File Photo Image Credit: Facebook (@CharlesMichel)

European Council President Charles Michel said on Thursday that he had spoken to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and that the European Union backed full implementation of the 'JCPOA' nuclear deal agreed in 2015 between Iran and major world powers. "I spoke with President @HassanRouhani. The EU supports the full implementation of the #JCPOA. Preserving a space for diplomacy, underpinned by positive steps, is crucial at this stage," Michel tweeted.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei this week demanded "action, not words" from the United States if it wanted to rejoin the deal, which curbed Iran's nuclear programme in exchange for the lifting of sanctions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FIR against woman for violating containment zone rules

A First Information Report wasregistered against a resident of Powai area here for leavingthe city despite being in a containment zone, police said onThursday.As the number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai andelsewhere in Maharashtra is incre...

Congress approaches Telangana Governor to take action against educational institutions violating provisions for OBC reservation

All India National Congress Committee AICC National Spokesperson Dasoju Sravan on Thursday submitted a representation to Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to initiate action against the authorities of English and Foreign Language U...

Amazon to team up with Hon Hai on Indian manufacturing operation

E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc. plans to work with Taiwans Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. as part of the American companys first manufacturing operation in India. According to Focus Taiwan citing a statement on Amazon Blog in India, the co...

Power restored to many in Texas, but water out for millions

Hundreds of thousands of homes in Texas are coping without heat for a fourth day on Thursday after utilities made some progress restoring electricity, as criticism mounted over how the states political leaders have handled the brutal winter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021