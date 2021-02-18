TN CM, Deputy will lose in coming polls: Stalin

Left Menu

PTI | Theni | Updated: 18-02-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 23:08 IST
DMK President M K Stalin onThursday asserted that the AIADMK candidates in the comingassembly elections, including Chief Minister K Palaniswami andhis deputy will be defeated and the victory of the oppositionalliance will be that of the people's.

Addressing his pre-election campaign ''Ungal ThoguthiyilStalin'' (Stalin in your constituency), the leader ofopposition assured people that all their grievances will bereddressed after his party is voted to power in the comingpolls, likely in the next two months.

''Palaniswami, Panneerselvam and AIADMK candidates aregoing to lose (in the elections); have to be defeated.

Nominees of the DMK-led alliance should win. That will be avictory of the people,'' he said.

Further, the party's 11th state conference will beheld at Tiruchirappalli on March 14 where ''victorystrategies'' to win the polls will be devised, he added.

Meanwhile, speaking at a CPI conference in nearbyMadurai, he charged the BJP-led NDA at the Centre withlaunching an ''economic strike'' on the people by hiking fuelprices including petrol and LPG.

''While the global crude prices have fallen, theNarendra Modi government is repeatedly increasing theprices of petrol, diesel and LPG.... these are economicstrikes on the people of the country,'' he said.

