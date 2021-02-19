Left Menu

BJP to form govt in Assam with more seats: Tomar

Union Minister Narendra SinghTomar on Thursday said the BJP-led Assam government will comeback to power in the assembly polls on the back of a pro-incumbency wave with better performance than last time.He said the government led by Chief MinisterSarbananda Sonowal has fulfilled all expectations of thepeople and the party workers are enthused about the pollprospects.There is a pro-incumbency wave in Assam as BJPfulfilled all expectations.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 19-02-2021 00:17 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 00:16 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Narendra SinghTomar on Thursday said the BJP-led Assam government will comeback to power in the assembly polls on the back of a ''pro-incumbency wave'' with better performance than last time.

He said the government led by Chief MinisterSarbananda Sonowal has fulfilled all expectations of thepeople and the party workers are enthused about the pollprospects.

''There is a pro-incumbency wave in Assam as BJPfulfilled all expectations. Our party workers are veryenthused and we will win more seats this time,'' Tomar said ata press conference here in his first visit after assumingcharge of the party's observer for Assam during the polls.

Inaugurating the BJP media cell office for theupcoming assembly elections, the Union Agriculture Ministersaid he held a detailed discussion with workers from mandal-level committees and received their feedback.

''The Sonowal government has ensured justice to thedevelopment of the Northeast. We all remember the condition ofAssam before the BJP government came to power. There was onlycorruption, no development, and law and order were pathetic,''he claimed.

While the Centre supported Assam in all aspects afterPrime Minister Narendra Modi assumed power, Sonowal's teamestablished peace and development by ending corruption at alllevels, Tomar asserted.

When asked about the alliance partners and seat-sharing arrangements with them, the senior BJP leader said itwill be finalised by the central leadership in consultationwith the state office-bearers.

The election to the 126-member Assam Assembly islikely in March-April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

