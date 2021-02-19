Stalin slams Minister Velumani, says people will give befitting reply to ruling party

Left Menu

Updated: 19-02-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 14:48 IST
AIADMK logo Image Credit: ANI

People will give a befitting reply to those who refused 'six-feet' of land to lay to rest former chief minister M Karunanidhi, by defeating the AIADMK in the coming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, DMK president M K Stalin said Friday.

Despite requests, the ruling AIADMK refused to give a 'place' to lay Karunanidhi to rest near former chief minister, C N Annadurai's samadhi at Marina beach and the party had to approach the court to get it, Stalin said addressing a massive gathering as part of his pre-election campaign ''UngalThoguthiyil Stalin'' (Stalin in your constituency).

''The people will decide whether to give a place to those who refused the six-feet to Karunanidhi, which will be a befitting reply to the ruling party in the elections,'' he said referring to the AIADMK government led by K Palaniswami, which initially refused to allot a place on the Marina before the court intervened.

Accusing Municipal Administration Minister S PVelumani for creating a ''corrupt empire'' in the district, he alleged that only his brother (Anbarasan) and benamis were getting contracts for projects.

Referring to an RTI response, Stalin said Velumani was allegedly involved in corruption in the purchase of light fittings, motors, street lights and other materials needed for the smart city project.

Assuring a participant who detailed the plight of MSMEs in the industrial city, seeking loan waiver and reduction of GST, the DMK chief assured to take steps to revive the industries, which were suffering due to the wrong policies of the Centre.

Expressing confidence that the DMK will be in power after the assembly elections, Stalin said steps will be taken to solve all the problems of those given petitions within 100days of the party coming to power, as a separate department will be set up and officers appointed to look into it.

Assembly elections are likely to be held in Tamil Nadu by April-May.

