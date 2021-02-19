Amend Bill for categorising Devendra Kula Vellalar before enactment: PT

The Puthiya Tamilagam on Fridayobjected to implementation of the Bill to categorise the sevensub-sects of Devendra Kula Vellalar under one name, in thepresent form, and demanded that the Centre appropriately amendit to delist the community from the SC category.

Pary President Dr K Krishnaswamy told reporters here thatit was 'wrong' on the part of the Tamil Nadu government andthe Centre to construe that accepting only the community'sfirst demand would suffice and added that PT has beendemanding for about three decades that DVV be delisted fromthe SC category.

''The Centre accepted the demand on name change andpresented a Bill in the Lok Sabha.

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about it duringhis recent visit to Chennai.

The primary demand of over two crore Devendra KulaVellalars across the globe is for their community to bedelisted from SC,'' the PT leader said.

''Without considering why we sought to be excluded andaccepting only the plea for name change cant satisfy thepeople,'' he said, expressing disappointment that their demandhad not been totally complied with The Puthiya Thamilagam has been staging agitations acrossTamil Nadu in support of the demands, he said.

The Prime Minister,during his visit to Chennai on February14 to to inaugurate various projects, said the Centre hasaccepted the Devendrakula Vellalar community's demand to belisted only by their collective, traditional name of'Devendrakula Vellalar (DVR)' and not by the names of sevensub-sects.

''On March 8 when the Bill is takenup for discussion, itshould be ensured a safe passage after amending it to delistthe community from SC,'' Krishnaswamy said.

Only then could the historical blunder be set right,he added.

