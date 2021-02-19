Left Menu

DMK petitions TN Guv again alleging corruption against AIADMK ministers

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-02-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 20:21 IST
The DMK on Friday submitted thesecond list of alleged scams involving five AIADMK ministersand a party MLA, to Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit andsought appropriate action against them.

DMK general secretary Duraimurugan said ''we furnished alist of graft charges containing nine complaints, withevidence against five ministers and a legislator.

The Governor assured us he would take appropriate actionin accordance with the powers vested upon him by theConstitution.'' Duraimurugan, who handed over the list, was accompaniedby party leaders, including R S Bharathi and T R Baalu, toldreporters that the Governor informed them that he had alreadyforwarded to the Union Home Minister, the list of corruptioncharges given by their party president M K Stalin ''No chance,'' Duraimurugan shot back when asked if the DMKwould come out with a third list.

''There is no chance for it because by that time, thisgovernment will not be in power,'' he said.

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are expected to be heldin April-May.

The DMK had petitioned the Governor on December 22 lastyear, alleging graft charges against Chief Minister KPalaniswami and seven of his Cabinet colleagues and seekingaction against them under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The CM had rubbished the charges and accused the DMK ofseeking cheap publicity by peddling lies and slander.

