Left Menu

Russian court rejects Kremlin critic Navalny's appeal against jail term

And sooner or later they'll get it." SLANDER CASE Navalny is due to appear in court again later on Saturday for what is expected to be the culmination of a separate slander trial against him. In the slander case, Navalny is accused of defaming a World War Two veteran who took part in a promotional video backing constitutional reforms last year that let Putin run for two more terms in the Kremlin after 2024 if he wants.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-02-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 15:22 IST
Russian court rejects Kremlin critic Navalny's appeal against jail term
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny lost his appeal on Saturday against what he said was a politically-motivated decision to jail him for nearly three years but had his prison term slightly shortened. Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critic, was jailed earlier this month for parole violations that he said were trumped up. Western countries have condemned the case and are discussing possible sanctions on Russia.

A Moscow court swiftly rejected his appeal, while shortening his original jail term by six weeks. The original term was 3.5 years. But, with the amount of time he had already spent under house arrest taken into account, it amounted to around two years and eight months. His lawyer said on Saturday he would now spend a little over 2.5 years behind bars.

Navalny responded sarcastically to the ruling. "They've reduced the sentence by 1.5 months. Great!" he said from a courtroom glass cage. The opposition politician had earlier told the judge he was not guilty of parole violations as a previous court had found. Navalny returned to Russia last month from Germany, where he had been recovering from a near-fatal poisoning in Siberia in August with what many Western nations said was a nerve agent.

He said he had been unable to report to the Moscow prison service last year because he had been convalescing in Germany at the time. "I don't want to show off a lot, but the whole world knew where I was," Navalny told the judge. "Once I'd recovered, I bought a plane ticket and came home."

Navalny said he had no regrets about returning to Russia, that his belief in God helped sustain him, and that "strength was in truth." "Our country is built on injustice. But tens of millions of people want the truth. And sooner or later they'll get it."

SLANDER CASE Navalny is due to appear in court again later on Saturday for what is expected to be the culmination of a separate slander trial against him.

In the slander case, Navalny is accused of defaming a World War Two veteran who took part in a promotional video backing constitutional reforms last year that let Putin run for two more terms in the Kremlin after 2024 if he wants. Navalny described the people in the video as traitors and corrupt lackeys. But he has said his comments were not specifically directed against the veteran, and that the authorities are using the charge to smear his reputation.

State prosecutors have asked the court to fine Navalny 950,000 roubles ($12,800) for slander. Navalny's arrest and jailing sparked nationwide street protests in Russia, but his allies say they have now paused major demonstrations until the spring.

Navalny accuses Putin of ordering his attempted murder. Putin has dismissed that, alleging Navalny is part of a U.S.-backed dirty tricks campaign to discredit him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lander and rover of China’s lunar probe switched to dormant mode: report

The lander and the rover of Chinas Change-4 lunar probe have been switched to dormant mode for the lunar night due to lack of solar power, a media report said on Saturday.Chinas Change-4 lunar rover scripted history on January 3, 2019 when ...

CSR should not be legally mandated, philanthropy must come from within: Azim Premji

IT czar and philanthropist Azim Premji on Saturday said companies should not be legally mandated to engage in corporate social responsibility CSR as such contributions to society need to come from within.Premji, who donated Rs 7,904 crore i...

Stalemate continues in Odisha Assembly over paddy procurement issues

The stalemate continued in the Odisha Assembly for the third consecutive day of the budget session on Saturday as the opposition BJP and the Congress created a ruckus in the House over alleged irregularities in the process of paddy procurem...

WRAPUP 7-Diverse Myanmar protesters unite in opposition to coup

Opponents of Myanmars coup took to the streets again on Saturday with members of ethnic minorities, poets, and transport workers among those demanding an end to military rule and the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others. Pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021