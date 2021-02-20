Kamal Haasan meets Rajinikanth at his residence in Chennai

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan on Saturday met actor Rajinikanth at his residence at Poes Garden in Chennai.

They held a meeting nearly a month after Rajinikanth announced his decision that he will not enter into active politics due to health concerns.

Notably, the Superstar Rajinikanth was admitted to Hyderabad's Apollo Hospital in December 2020 after severe blood pressure fluctuations. (ANI)

