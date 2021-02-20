Left Menu

Siddaramaiah demands accountability on Ram Mandir donations

Senior Congress leaderSiddaramaiah on Saturday said he is having a Ramtempleconstructed inhis village, as he urged those involved incollection of donations for the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya to beaccountable to the people of the country, as it is publicmoney.Accusing the BJP of playing with the emotions of peoplein the name of god, the former Chief Minister said he too hasfaith in god, but for him beliefs are personal issues andshould not be used as a political tool...

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-02-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 18:42 IST
Siddaramaiah demands accountability on Ram Mandir donations

Senior Congress leaderSiddaramaiah on Saturday said he is having a Ramtempleconstructed inhis village, as he urged those involved incollection of donations for the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya to beaccountable to the people of the country, as it is publicmoney.

Accusing the BJP of playing with the emotions of peoplein the name of god, the former Chief Minister said he too hasfaith in god, but for him beliefs are personal issues andshould not be used as a political tool.

''.. there is nothingthat only those who have given themoney should ask for accounts.

What I have said is, in the past too money and brickswere collected for Ram Mandir during Ayodhya agitation...

did they account for it?'' Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, he said, itissaid thatRs 1,500 crore has been collected so far, an account should begiven, all 135 crore people might not have given, but it ispublic money.

''I'm not mentioning about any corruption, but an accounthas to be given.. they are accountable... if they don't givean account, doesn't it give rise to suspicion about misuse?''he asked, adding that those collecting donations areaccountable to the people of the country.

He was responding to a BJP leaders' statementsquestioning who Siddaramaiah was to seek an account, when hehas not given any donations.

Siddaramaiah had earlier in the week said that he willnot give a donation to build Ram Mandir in Ayodhya since itwill be built in a disputed place.

The Leader of Opposition in the state assembly accusedtheBJP of trying to gain sympathy as partof its propagandainthe name of God.

People are giving money for Sri Rama and his temple, notfor BJP, he said adding that ''there are Ram Mandirseverywhere, also in villages, not only in Ayodhya.. I alsohave a Ramtemple constructed in my village..the public havecontributed to it.'' PTI KSUROH ROH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia reports world's first case of human infection with H5N8 bird flu

Russia has registered the first case of a strain of bird flu virus named AH5N8 being passed to humans from birds and has reported the matter to the World Health Organization WHO, Anna Popova, head of consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor...

SAD demands cut in fuel prices

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Saturday urged the Union government to reduce fuel prices immediately, saying the hike may have devastating impact on the countrys economy that is still recovering from the coronavirus crisis.The SAD also asked th...

Alpine skiing-Liensberger ends Shiffrin's reign with slalom gold

Austrias Katharina Liensberger won the womens slalom gold at the Alpine skiing world championships on Saturday as Mikaela Shiffrins bid for a record fifth successive title ended with bronze.World Cup overall leader Petra Vlhova of Slovakia ...

Centre buys paddy worth Rs 1.23 lakh cr so far this season at MSP; 94 lakh farmers benefitted

The Centre has procured 651.07 lakh tonnes of paddy worth nearly Rs 1.23 lakh crore, so far in this kharif marketing season at minimum support price MSP amid farmers protest at Delhi-borders against three new farm laws.The kharif marketing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021