Left Menu

BJP office-bearer a Bangladeshi, says Maha home minister

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-02-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 22:31 IST
BJP office-bearer a Bangladeshi, says Maha home minister

Maharashtra Home Minister AnilDeshmukh on Saturday said an office-bearer of the BJP is aBangladeshi and had been staying in the country with fakedocuments.

He said Rubel Jonu Shaikh, head of the BJP's northMumbai minority cell, had obtained an Aadhaar card and PANcard but the Mumbai police had found that the 24 NorthParganas address and school details in West Bengal he hadfurnished was fake.

''I wonder how the BJP made him an office bearerwithout checking his documents or verifying his credentials,''Deshmukh said.

Meanwhile, BJP vice president Chitra Wagh said herparty would not defend any wrongdoing, if any, on the part ofShaikh but added the MVA government must show ''similarenthusiasm'' to find out similar cases in the NCP, Congressetc.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

J&K aims to take exports to Rs 5,000 cr in 2 years: LG Sinha

Asserting that his administration aims to take exports to Rs 5,000 crore from the UT in the next two years, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday requested the Centre to set up a dry port with customs clearance facility in t...

COVID-19: 8 facilities with 960 beds planned in Osmanabad

The Osmanabad districtadministration in Maharashtra will set up eight facilitieswith a total of 960 beds to tackle a possible surge in COVID-19 cases, an official said on Saturday.The caseload in the district, as on Friday, is 17,111,while ...

NHRC asks Odisha Chief Secy to rehabilitate Satkosia villagers

The National Human Rights Commission NHRC on Saturday asked the Chief Secretary of Odisha to complete the rehabilitation and resettlement of five revenue villages displaced due to tiger and wildlife conservation projects in Satkosia in Angu...

Prince Charles visits 99-year-old Prince Philip in hospital

Prince Charles went to a London hospital on Saturday to visit his father, Prince Philip, who was admitted earlier his week for observation and rest after falling ill.Charles arrived at the private King Edward VIIs Hospital by car in the aft...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021