BJP office-bearer a Bangladeshi, says Maha home minister

Maharashtra Home Minister AnilDeshmukh on Saturday said an office-bearer of the BJP is aBangladeshi and had been staying in the country with fakedocuments.

He said Rubel Jonu Shaikh, head of the BJP's northMumbai minority cell, had obtained an Aadhaar card and PANcard but the Mumbai police had found that the 24 NorthParganas address and school details in West Bengal he hadfurnished was fake.

Advertisement

''I wonder how the BJP made him an office bearerwithout checking his documents or verifying his credentials,''Deshmukh said.

Meanwhile, BJP vice president Chitra Wagh said herparty would not defend any wrongdoing, if any, on the part ofShaikh but added the MVA government must show ''similarenthusiasm'' to find out similar cases in the NCP, Congressetc.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)