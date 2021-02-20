Left Menu

Upcoming WB polls bring fresh boost to livelihoods of Bengal artisans

The impoverished artisan community of rural Bengal has got fresh air of employment opportunity ahead of the Assembly polls in the state.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 20-02-2021 23:46 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 23:46 IST
Earrings with poll slogans in West Bengal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Ujjwal Roy The impoverished artisan community of rural Bengal has got fresh air of employment opportunity ahead of the Assembly polls in the state.

From garments to accessories, the rural artisans have been augmenting the poll fever in West Bengal through their creative work. The kurtas and sarees featuring the symbols of Trinamool Congress (TMC) or Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with their respective poll slogans are gaining popularity. Handicraft artisans are making earrings written TMC's slogan 'khela hobe' on them.

The awareness against COVID-19 has also put its place in the work of local artisans. "Do not wait, get vaccinated" are among the messages portrayed on the handloom sarees. These products have been getting a good response from the people and workers across party lines have been appreciating the efforts of the artisans.

Babloo Botidar, an artisan from Purba Medinipur district told ANI, "We work for all political parties. We design as per the demands of respective political parties. There was no work for 8-9 months during the COVID-19 pandemic." A female handcraft artisan Sujata Ghosh from South 24 Parganas said, "Bengal is a state that is passionate about sports, films and elections. With elections knocking at the door, I decided to come up with something unique and catchy. As it was an experiment, I restricted myself to earrings. I am getting good response from buyers."

Elections are also bringing a source of income for painters, who give expression of all political parties, be it BJP's 'Sonar Bangla' or TMC's 'Khela hobe'. Elections for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are likely to take place in April-May this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

