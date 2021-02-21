Left Menu

Five die after drinking 'spurious liquor' in dry Bihar

PTI | Muzaffarpur | Updated: 21-02-2021 00:34 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 00:31 IST
Five die after drinking 'spurious liquor' in dry Bihar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Five persons havedied allegedly after consuming suspected spurious liquor inthe past three days in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar wheresale and consumption of alcohol are banned.

They died after drinking spurious liquor in Dargahvillage under Katra police station area, a relative of one ofthe victims, Khelawan Manjhi, said on Saturday.

Several political leaders including a BJP MLA alsobacked Manjhi's assertation.

The saffron party is part of the ruling alliance inthe state.

Senior Superintendent of Police Jayant Kant confirmedthat five persons have died in the village but denied that thereason was consumption of spurious liquor.

However, the SSP has suspended Station House Officerof Katra police station, Sikandar Kumar, following theincident.

An FIR has been registered against unknown persons,Kant said.

District Magistrate Pranav Kumar, the SSP and othersenior officials visited the village and met family members ofthe deceased persons on Saturday.

The Muzaffarpur district administration issued astatement saying that the five were not suffering from anyillness and the reason behind their death would be known onlyafter the postmortem examination.

The statement said that it was revealed duringpreliminary investigations that they might have taken somebeverage and the possibility of country liquor beingmanufactured at the village level cannot be denied.

Revenue and Land Reforms Minister and local BJP MLARam Surat Kumar visited the village and that stern action willbe taken against those involved in the manufacture of liquor.

RJD leader and MLA Niranjan Rai, who also went to thevillage to inquire about the incident alleged that thedistrict administration is trying to suppress the incident.

Rai said that he would apprise leader of theopposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav of the incident and raise theissue in the ongoing budget session of the assembly.

District Congress Committee spokesman Ved Prakash hasdemanded a high level probe into the matter.

The Nitish Kumar government had on April 5, 2016banned the manufacture, trade, storage, transportation, saleand consumption of liquor including IMFL in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-White House working with Facebook and Twitter to tackle anti-vaxxers

Mexico receives 200,000 doses of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

Here's how Android 12 will bolster security, privacy for work devices

Airbus CEO urges trade war ceasefire, easing of COVID travel bans

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

French daily new COVID-19 cases up week-on-week for third day in a row

The number of new coronavirus cases in France compared to a week earlier rose for the third day in a row, with the health ministry reporting 22,371 new cases on Saturday, compared to 21,231 last Saturday.The seven-day moving average of new ...

Kuwait bans entry for non-Kuwaiti citizens until further notice - Civil Aviation Authority

Kuwaits Civil Aviation Authority on Saturday announced it was extending an entry ban for non-Kuwaiti citizens until further notice as part of coronavirus restriction measures, it said on Twitter.Citizens are still allowed to enter but they ...

COVID sickness dropped 95.8% after both Pfizer shots - Israeli Health Ministry

The risk of illness from COVID-19 dropped 95.8 among people who received both shots of Pfizers vaccine, Israels Health Ministry said on Saturday.The vaccine was also 98 effective in preventing fever or breathing problems and 98.9 effective ...

BJP wants double engine govt in Bengal to siphon off public money: Abhishek

Senior TMC leader and MP,Abhishek Banerjee, on Saturday criticised the BJPs slogan ofdouble engine government same party rule in Centre as wellas state in poll-bound West Bengal, alleging that the saffronparty wants this mechanism to misapp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021