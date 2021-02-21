Biden visits former Senator Dole who has been diagnosed with lung cancer

Biden visits former Senator Dole who has been diagnosed with lung cancerReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-02-2021 03:34 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 03:31 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden paid a visit to former Senator Bob Dole on Saturday, the White House said, days after Dole said he had been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.
"The President is visiting his close friend, Senator Bob Dole," the White House said, after Biden's motorcade drove to the Watergate complex in Washington where Dole lives.
Dole, who unsuccessfully ran for president in 1996, said on Thursday that he has been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer and will undergo treatment beginning next week.
