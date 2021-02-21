Left Menu

Maha: Union minister Athawale calls for caste-based census

PTI | Thane | Updated: 21-02-2021 11:18 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 11:18 IST
Maha: Union minister Athawale calls for caste-based census

Union minister Ramdas Athawalehas called for a caste-based census in the country, but saidhis demand is not aimed at giving rise to casteism.

Addressing tribals at Vikramgad in Maharashtra'sPalghar district on Saturday, the minister of state for socialjustice and empowerment also demanded thatMarathas be givenreservation without disturbing quota for other castes andcommunities.

The Supreme Court last year stayed the implementationof 2018 Maharashtra law granting reservation to Marathas ineducation and jobs, but made it clear that the status of thosewho have availed of the benefits will not be disturbed.

''The next census should also include data regardingvarious castes so that people know where they stand in thetotal population. This is not aimed at giving rise tocasteism,'' the Republican Party of India (A) chief said.

He further said his party will carry out an all Indiaagitation at the headquarters of various states and districtson February 25 to demand five acres of land for those who donot have any source of income, to enable them to earn theirlivelihood.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Big U.S. companies slash donations to politicians after Trump election challenge

EXCLUSIVE-White House working with Facebook and Twitter to tackle anti-vaxxers

Mexico receives 200,000 doses of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

Here's how Android 12 will bolster security, privacy for work devices

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Barring judge from hearing case against Imran Khan undermines Judiciary: Pak Justice Isa

Pakistan Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa has called the apex courts order of barring him from hearing matters on Prime Minister Imran Khan as an attempt to undermine the judiciary. According to a report by The News International, Chief ...

Malaysia receives 1st batch of COVID-19 vaccines

Kuala Lumpur Malaysia, February 21 ANIXinhua Malaysia received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines on Sunday, boosting its capability in the fight against the pandemic. Some 312,390 doses of the vaccine, jointly developed by US pharmaceuti...

MATCHDAY: Man City at Arsenal; Ibra, Lukaku in Milan derby

A look at whats happening in European soccer on Sunday ENGLAND Manchester City is on a 17-match winning run heading into the trip to Arsenal and has opened up a 10-point lead over Manchester United and Leicester at the top of the Premier Le...

Horticulture Department provides subsidies to farmers to boost fruit plantation in J-K's Poonch

The Horticulture department in the Poonch district provides fruit saplings at subsidized rates to farmers to boost fruit plantations under different schemes of the department in the state. Speaking to ANI, Abdul Hameed, Officer, Horticultur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021