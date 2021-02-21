Maha: Union minister Athawale calls for caste-based census

Union minister Ramdas Athawalehas called for a caste-based census in the country, but saidhis demand is not aimed at giving rise to casteism.

Addressing tribals at Vikramgad in Maharashtra'sPalghar district on Saturday, the minister of state for socialjustice and empowerment also demanded thatMarathas be givenreservation without disturbing quota for other castes andcommunities.

The Supreme Court last year stayed the implementationof 2018 Maharashtra law granting reservation to Marathas ineducation and jobs, but made it clear that the status of thosewho have availed of the benefits will not be disturbed.

''The next census should also include data regardingvarious castes so that people know where they stand in thetotal population. This is not aimed at giving rise tocasteism,'' the Republican Party of India (A) chief said.

He further said his party will carry out an all Indiaagitation at the headquarters of various states and districtson February 25 to demand five acres of land for those who donot have any source of income, to enable them to earn theirlivelihood.

