Iran's Zarif says ending IAEA snap inspections doesn't breach 2015 nuclear deal

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 21-02-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 14:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Iran's decision to end snap inspections by U.N. inspectors on Feb. 23 would not mean abandoning its 2015 nuclear deal, but the United States must still lift sanctions on Tehran to rescue the pact, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Sunday.

In an interview with Iranian state TV, Zarif also criticized U.S. President Joe Biden's administration, saying "for all practical purposes they are pursuing the same policy" of "maximum pressure" as his predecessor Donald Trump.

"All our steps (to breach the deal) are reversible...The United States must return to the deal and lift all sanctions ... The United States is addicted to sanctions but they should know that Iran will not yield to pressure."

