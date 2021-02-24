BJYM launches 'Yuva Jodo Sankalp Abhiyan' in Jammu, hundreds join

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha has launched 'Yuva Jodo Sankalp Abhiyan' to enroll youth from Jammu and Kashmir into the party fold, prompting a large number of people to join the BJYM.

The ongoing membership drive of the BJYM received a shot in the arm when over 100 youth hailing from different parts of Jammu west district joined the BJYM under the leadership of its president Arun Prabhat Singh, BJYM leaders said.

They were welcomed into the party fold by Singh and other leaders of the youth wing of the BJP.

During his address, he said that 'Yuva Jodo Sankalp Abhiyan' is aimed at strengthening the belief of one nation among the youth and sending out a strong message to separatist and anti-national forces.

''The BJP is a party of 'karyakartas' (workers) who serve the party despite facing severe personal odds. The BJYM pledges to work hard to ensure sacrifices,'' he said.

Singh said that the leaders of the BJYM should reach the youth in every corner of Jammu Kashmir and make them aware about the policies of the government, which are strengthening the youth, and thus making them 'atmanirbhar' (self-reliant).

He added that they will go up to every booth level to enroll youth from the entire union territory by making them aware of the massive developments of the Modi-led BJP government and especially the youth-oriented schemes which will benefit the youth of Jammu Kashmir in the near future.

During the Jammu west tour, Singh also held a meeting with district office-bearers, where he discussed the local issues and the future plans for strengthening the BJP.

In his address, former cabinet minister and former state BJP president Sat Sharma asked them to remain vigilant against the forces inimical to the national cause. He claimed that a conspiracy has been lodged to dislodge the Modi government by certain forces within and outside the country and it is the duty of every activist to frustrate their designs. Sharma claimed that a confusion was being created by these forces in the name of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act first and now in the name of the farmers' bills to mislead the countrymen.

