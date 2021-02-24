Left Menu

BJYM launches 'Yuva Jodo Sankalp Abhiyan' in Jammu, hundreds join

He claimed that a conspiracy has been lodged to dislodge the Modi government by certain forces within and outside the country and it is the duty of every activist to frustrate their designs. Sharma claimed that a confusion was being created by these forces in the name of the Citizenship Amendment Act first and now in the name of the farmers bills to mislead the countrymen.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-02-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 16:02 IST
BJYM launches 'Yuva Jodo Sankalp Abhiyan' in Jammu, hundreds join
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha has launched 'Yuva Jodo Sankalp Abhiyan' to enroll youth from Jammu and Kashmir into the party fold, prompting a large number of people to join the BJYM.

The ongoing membership drive of the BJYM received a shot in the arm when over 100 youth hailing from different parts of Jammu west district joined the BJYM under the leadership of its president Arun Prabhat Singh, BJYM leaders said.

They were welcomed into the party fold by Singh and other leaders of the youth wing of the BJP.

During his address, he said that 'Yuva Jodo Sankalp Abhiyan' is aimed at strengthening the belief of one nation among the youth and sending out a strong message to separatist and anti-national forces.

''The BJP is a party of 'karyakartas' (workers) who serve the party despite facing severe personal odds. The BJYM pledges to work hard to ensure sacrifices,'' he said.

Singh said that the leaders of the BJYM should reach the youth in every corner of Jammu Kashmir and make them aware about the policies of the government, which are strengthening the youth, and thus making them 'atmanirbhar' (self-reliant).

He added that they will go up to every booth level to enroll youth from the entire union territory by making them aware of the massive developments of the Modi-led BJP government and especially the youth-oriented schemes which will benefit the youth of Jammu Kashmir in the near future.

During the Jammu west tour, Singh also held a meeting with district office-bearers, where he discussed the local issues and the future plans for strengthening the BJP.

In his address, former cabinet minister and former state BJP president Sat Sharma asked them to remain vigilant against the forces inimical to the national cause. He claimed that a conspiracy has been lodged to dislodge the Modi government by certain forces within and outside the country and it is the duty of every activist to frustrate their designs. Sharma claimed that a confusion was being created by these forces in the name of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act first and now in the name of the farmers' bills to mislead the countrymen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Meet adds ability to end meeting for all at once

SolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye, CrowdStrike defend actions in major hack -U.S. Senate hearing

S.Africa says J&J, Pfizer, Moderna vaccines those for "immediate use"

FACTBOX-Where Australia's landmark news content legislation stands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

A consortium of renowned judges deliberate on Judicial Ethics at ILNU

New Delhi India, February 24 ANISRV Media A panel discussion on the topic of Judicial Ethics was organized by the Institute of Law, Nirma University as part of its International Teaching Month-2021. The institute hosted judges from India, t...

EU bets on data to prepare for climate change impacts

The European Commission on Wednesday said it would create an arsenal of data tools to anticipate and adapt to the increasing impacts of climate change. As European Union countries attempt to eliminate their net greenhouse gas emissions by 2...

Delhi HC allows home quarantine for UK returned family

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday allowed home quarantine of a UK returned family of four members, including two kids. Earlier they have been put in seven days of institutional quarantine at a hotel near the airport after travelling from th...

Maha: Former bureaucrat Bhujangrao Kulkarni dies

Former IAS officer Bhujangrao Kulkarni, who had served at various administrative positions in Maharashtra, died after a prolonged illness at his residence here on Wednesday, his family members said.He was 103.Kulkarni breathed his last at a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021