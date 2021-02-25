Left Menu

Pak Lawmaker apologises for tweet hurting Hindu community's sentiments

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 25-02-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 11:59 IST
Pak Lawmaker apologises for tweet hurting Hindu community's sentiments
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Pakistani lawmaker from Prime Minister Imran Khan's ruling party was forced to apologise and delete a tweet deemed disrespectful to the minority Hindu community after it led to widespread condemnation and calls for action against him.

Amir Liaquat Hussain, a member of the National Assembly from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, started the controversy when he tweeted an image of a Hindu deity to mock Opposition leader Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Hussain, who is also a popular TV host and became famous as an evangelist and religious scholar, faced flak from the Hindu community, civil society and other politicians for the tweet.

Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, the PTI's representative from Tharparkar in Sindh province, criticised Hussain's tweet as a ''shameful act''.

''Strongly condemned this shameful act by someone who claims to be a religious scholar also but doesn't know the respect for other religions,'' Vankwani, who is also the chief of the Pakistan Hindu Council, tweeted.

''Delete this tweet immediately otherwise we reserve the right to demand strict action under the Blasphemy Act and protest across the country,'' he wrote.

Lal Malhi, another party leader from the Hindu community in Umerkot in Sindh, also criticised Hussain and asked Prime Minister Khan to take notice of his illogical act.

''Strongly condemn the blasphemous act of @AamirLiaquat and appeal @ImranKhanPTI to take notice of this immoral act. No religion including Islam permits him to do such illogical acts," he said.

Hussain later deleted his tweet and tweeted an apology to the Hindu community.

"I know the sentiments of the Hindu community were hurt,'' Hussain said.

''I respect all faiths, this is what my religion has taught me,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Iran's envoy to UN calls full compliance with nuclear deal 'absurd'

Australian lawmakers expected to pass amendments to Facebook, Google law

Myanmar foreign minister in Thailand for talks after coup - Thai source

US STOCKS-Nasdaq declines as tech sell-off resumes; cyclical stocks rise

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Regeneron to stop giving placebo in COVID-19 drug trial after 'clear efficacy'

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said on Thursday that an independent panel found the companys COVID-19 antibody cocktail to have clear clinical efficacy in reducing the rates of hospitalization and deaths in patients. The cocktail, a combination ...

Europe's wind power capacity not growing fast enough to meet climate targets-industry

Europes wind power capacity is not growing fast enough to deliver the European Unions climate and energy targets due to complex permitting rules, industry group WindEurope said in a report on Thursday.Europe installed 14.7 gigawatts GW of n...

Pandemic curbs draw eager locals to Kazakhstan's glaciers

Prevented from traveling abroad by the pandemic, Kazakhs are flocking to the magnificent glaciers of the Tian Shan mountain range near their countrys biggest city, Almaty. The number of tourists last year was several times bigger than in pr...

FOCUS-From Clubhouse to Twitter Spaces, social media grapples with live audio moderation

The explosive growth of Clubhouse, an audio-based social network buoyed by appearances from tech celebrities like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, has drawn scrutiny over how the app will handle problematic content, from hate speech to harass...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021