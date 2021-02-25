RSS worker murder: BJP alleges Kerala govt sided with culprits

Condemning the killing of an RSS worker in Alappuzha district, the BJP on Thursday alleged that the Kerala government was siding with the culprits belonging to the SDPI as the ruling CPI(M) had political alliance with the Islamic outfit.

BJP state president K Surendran also urged the government to ban the activities of the Popular Front of India (PFI), the parent outfit of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), in Kerala describing it as a ''terror organisation''.

Nandu, 23, was allegedly hacked to death by the workers of the SDPI following a clash between two groups in Nagamkulangara near Cherthala, on Wednesday night.

Police have taken eight SDPI workers into custody in connection with the incident.

''The police is helping the SDPI workers who killed the RSS worker in Nagamkulangara'', Surendran alleged in a press conference here.

He alleged that both the CPI(M)-led LDF and the Congress-led UDF were working together with the SDPI in the state.

''The LDF has forged a political understanding with the SDPI in the state'', Surendran alleged referring to the ruling front's alleged understanding with the outfit to secure power in a civic body in the state.

Senior BJP leader and Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan alleged that both the Communists and the Congress were encouraging the ''terror outfits like Popular Front of India'' in the state to keep them as their vote bank.

He said the Centre will take necessary steps against the ''religion based terrorist activities'' being witnessed in the southern state.

Meanwhile, SDPI Alappuzha district committee in a statement, alleged that it was the RSS workers who had carried out ''a planned attack'' against its campaign organised in Nagamkulangara.

