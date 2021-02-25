Left Menu

PTI | Nagaon | Updated: 25-02-2021 13:20 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 13:20 IST
Shah talks of Making Assam, NE biggest contributor to India's GDP

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the journey the BJP started five years ago in Assam will continue till the state along with other states of the northeastern region emerges as the biggest contributor to the country's GDP.

The journey initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been taken forward by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Shah said after attending the 'Mahayagya' at the Shivlinga shaped 'Maha Mrityunjaya' temple, believed to be the tallest Shiva temple in the world, in Assam's Nagaon district.

''This is just the first step and the journey will continue till Assam becomes violence-free, infiltrator-free and flood-free,'' Shah said.

The BJP and its alles are in power in all the eight states of the northeast.

Assam, once known for agitation and violence, is marching forward on the path of development under the leadership of the prime minister, Sonowal and Sarma, he said.

People now know Assam for investments being made in various sectors like education and tourism, he added.

Shah said today was an auspicious day for Assam as the temple has been consecrated.

Shah, who arrived in Guwahati past Wednesday midnight, flew to Nagaon to attend the 'Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav' (consecration) of the temple where priests from Tamil Nadu and other states, including Assam, are organising 11-day Mahayagya in Puranigudam area of the district.

Shah was accompanied by Chief Minister Sarbanada Sonowal, North East Democratic Alliance convenor and Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP state unit president Ranjeet Kumar Dass and other senior state party leaders.

The temple authorities received Shah at the gates and, after making a 'parikrama' (circumambulation) of the temple, he drove to the 'Yagya' site where he participated in the rituals flanked by Sonowal and Sarma.

The three leaders were offered 'angavastram' and 'rudraksh' necklace by the priests performing the rituals.

The temple is also being developed as a centre for religious studies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

