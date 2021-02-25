PM Modi pays tributes to social reformer Mannathu Padmanabhan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to Mannathu Padmanabhan on his death anniversary and recalled the social reformer's long-lasting contributions towards social welfare and youth empowerment.

''Tributes to Sri Mannathu Padmanabhan Ji on his Punya Tithi. We recall his long-lasting contributions towards social welfare and youth empowerment. His rich thoughts continue to motivate many,'' Modi tweeted.

Manna Padmanabhan was a social reformer and freedom fighter from Kerala. He is recognized as the founder of the Nair Service Society (NSS).

