Left Menu

PM Modi pays tributes to social reformer Mannathu Padmanabhan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to Mannathu Padmanabhan on his death anniversary, and recalled the social reformers long lasting contributions towards social welfare and youth empowerment.Tributes to Sri Mannathu Padmanabhan Ji on his Punya Tithi. We recall his long lasting contributions towards social welfare and youth empowerment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 14:42 IST
PM Modi pays tributes to social reformer Mannathu Padmanabhan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a webinar on budget implementation of the Health Sector. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to Mannathu Padmanabhan on his death anniversary and recalled the social reformer's long-lasting contributions towards social welfare and youth empowerment.

''Tributes to Sri Mannathu Padmanabhan Ji on his Punya Tithi. We recall his long-lasting contributions towards social welfare and youth empowerment. His rich thoughts continue to motivate many,'' Modi tweeted.

Manna Padmanabhan was a social reformer and freedom fighter from Kerala. He is recognized as the founder of the Nair Service Society (NSS).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Iran's envoy to UN calls full compliance with nuclear deal 'absurd'

Australian lawmakers expected to pass amendments to Facebook, Google law

Myanmar foreign minister in Thailand for talks after coup - Thai source

US STOCKS-Nasdaq declines as tech sell-off resumes; cyclical stocks rise

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab housewife bags Rs 1 crore in lottery

A housewife from Amritsar has won the first prize in a lottery worth Rs 1 crore from a ticket that cost her Rs 100. As per a statement from the state government, the lucky winner, Renu Chauhan, on Thursday submitted the ticket and required ...

Despite evidence, China continues to deny West's condemnation of human rights violations

Despite reports and testimonies of human rights violations emerging from Xinjiang and Hong Kong, China on Wednesday continued to deny the Wests condemnation for Beijings international actions. Chinas remarks came hours after The European Un...

Mamata writes to PM Modi; asks if Centre trying to impose 'one nation, one thought' in educational institutes

Raising concerns regarding the Government of Indias new guidelines for holding onlinevirtual international conferences and seminars for educational institutes and universities, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday asked Pr...

Shaw slams 227 not out, highest individual score in Vijay Hazare as Mumbai beat Puducherry

Mumbai captain Prithvi Shaw on Thursday became the highest individual scorer in Vijay Hazare Trophy national 50-over championships as he smashed an unbeaten 227 off just 152 balls to help Mumbai beat Puducherry by 233 runs in their Elite Gr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021