PM Modi pays tributes to social reformer Mannathu Padmanabhan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to Mannathu Padmanabhan on his death anniversary, and recalled the social reformers long lasting contributions towards social welfare and youth empowerment.Tributes to Sri Mannathu Padmanabhan Ji on his Punya Tithi. We recall his long lasting contributions towards social welfare and youth empowerment.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 14:42 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to Mannathu Padmanabhan on his death anniversary and recalled the social reformer's long-lasting contributions towards social welfare and youth empowerment.
''Tributes to Sri Mannathu Padmanabhan Ji on his Punya Tithi. We recall his long-lasting contributions towards social welfare and youth empowerment. His rich thoughts continue to motivate many,'' Modi tweeted.
Manna Padmanabhan was a social reformer and freedom fighter from Kerala. He is recognized as the founder of the Nair Service Society (NSS).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Punya Tithi
- Kerala
- Padmanabhan
- Narendra Modi
- Padmanabhan Ji
- Nair Service Society
- Modi
ALSO READ
Kerala HC restrains Sunny Leone's arrest in connection with alleged financial fraud
2 drug-peddlers from Kerala held with hashish oil, cannabis
Climate justice is inspired by vision of trusteeship; it also means giving developing countries enough space to grow: PM Narendra Modi.
ISL 7: Pride at stake for Odisha as they look to end Kerala's playoff hopes
V P Joy to be Kerala Chief Secretary from March 1