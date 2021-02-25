Arunachal Assembly pays tributes to former ministers Tsering Tashi & Khapriso Krong

Left Menu

The Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Thursday paid tributes to former ministers Tsering Tashi and Khapriso Krong, who passed away last year.Speaker Passang Dorjee Sona led the house in obituary reference in respect of both the leaders who made significant contributions to the state.Tashi died on October 16 last year after battling cancer at the age of 69.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 25-02-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 15:42 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@PemaKhanduBJP)

The Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Thursday paid tributes to former ministers Tsering Tashi and Khapriso Krong, who passed away last year.

Speaker Passang Dorjee Sona led the house in obituary reference in respect of both the leaders who made significant contributions to the state.

Tashi died on October 16 last year after battling cancer at the age of 69. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter, the Speaker said.

Tashi joined active politics in 1978 and won the mid- term polls in 1980. He was inducted into the government as one of the five cabinet ministers immediately after his first election victory by then chief minister Gegong Apang.

During his first term in office, he held the portfolios of PWD and Cooperative, among others.

In his second term in office, he held the portfolios of Social-Culture, Finance, RWD and Law.

Tashi was instrumental in getting Tawang the district status in 1984 and in the formation of the Itanagar Buddhist Culture Society.

The Speaker also remembered former Education minister Khapriso Krong who passed away on December 26 last year at the age of 70.

He represented Hayuliang constituency in the state Assembly during NEFA days.

''He is considered a powerful leader during NEFA days and he left a rich legacy of leadership, social transformation and leading a simple and dignified life,'' Sona said.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu termed Krong as a great leader who contributed immensely to the cause of the state.

Khandu also recalled the contribution of Tashi in the creation of Tawang as a separate district and termed his death as an irreparable loss to the state and the people.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and others also took part in obituary references of both the leaders.

Later the House observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect for the departed souls and decided to send condolences to the bereaved family members of both the leaders.

