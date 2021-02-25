Left Menu

J&K Cong leaders detained during protest against soaring fuel prices

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-02-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 23:16 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir was among the large number of party workers who were detained here on Thursday during a protest against the hike in fuel prices.

The Congress protested across the union territory, including at Satwari Chowk in Jammu city, against the property tax and the rise in prices of petrol, diesel, LPG cooking gas and other essential commodities.

The protest was led by Mir and joined by senior leaders, besides hundreds of party workers. Holding placards, the protesters raised slogans against the Union government, demanding immediate rollback of the hike in fuel prices.

After organising a sit-in at Satwari Chowk, the agitators tried to move towards the Raj Bhavan, but were stopped midway by police personnel. The party leaders were detained and taken to police lines, where later they were released.

''The so-called 'double-engine' BJP governments are fooling the people of the country,'' he said. ''The BJP government is mercilessly looting the public with hiked fuel prices, especially amid a pandemic. Why is this hike when international crude oil prices are low?'' he asked.

Mir said when the UPA was in power, relief was given to people even though international crude oil prices were soaring.

''No government can ignore the people's voice,'' he said, demanding that the hike in fuel prices would have to be reversed. PTI AB PTI AB HMB

