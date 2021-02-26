Left Menu

Biden disappointed in Senate official's minimum wage ruling -White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-02-2021 07:24 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 07:24 IST
Biden disappointed in Senate official's minimum wage ruling -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden is disappointed in the ruling by the Senate parliamentarian that the chamber cannot include his proposed $15-an-hour minimum wage in a $1.9 trillion coronavirus bill, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

"He will work with leaders in Congress to determine the best path forward because no one in this country should work full time and live in poverty," Psaki said in a statement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1005 titled ‘Devil's Child’, know more on Chapter 1006

Costco raises minimum wage to $16 per hour

FTSE 100 climbs as recovery bets boost mining, energy stocks

Indonesia says to secure Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for private use

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.N. rights experts to issue findings on Navalny case on Monday

United Nations human rights investigators will issue their findings on the case of Kremlin critic Andrei Navalny on Monday, a U.N. statement said on Friday.The opposition politician was arrested in Moscow in January upon returning from Germ...

Norwegian Air posts $1.5 bln impairment loss amid restructuring

Norwegian Air said on Friday it had booked an impairment loss of 12.8 billion Norwegian crowns 1.50 billion in the fourth quarter related to owned and leased aircraft as well as pre-delivery payments on terminated aircraft orders.The compan...

Basketball-New Zealand pull out of Olympic qualifiers

The New Zealand mens basketball team have withdrawn from Olympic qualifiers in Serbia due to costs associated with COVID-19 protocols and international travel, the countrys governing body BBNZ said on Friday. New Zealand have also pulled ou...

Privatisation of two public sector banks, IPO of LIC, raising FDI cap in insurance to 74 pc outline govt policy for financial sector: PM.

Privatisation of two public sector banks, IPO of LIC, raising FDI cap in insurance to 74 pc outline govt policy for financial sector PM....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021