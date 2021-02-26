Biden disappointed in Senate official's minimum wage ruling -White House

Biden disappointed in Senate official's minimum wage ruling -White HouseReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-02-2021 07:24 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 07:24 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden is disappointed in the ruling by the Senate parliamentarian that the chamber cannot include his proposed $15-an-hour minimum wage in a $1.9 trillion coronavirus bill, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Thursday.
"He will work with leaders in Congress to determine the best path forward because no one in this country should work full time and live in poverty," Psaki said in a statement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
