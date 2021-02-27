Left Menu

Pralhad Joshi, Muraleedharan visit family of RSS worker killed in SDPI-RSS clash in Kerala

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi along with Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Saturday visited the house of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker Nandu R Krishna, who was allegedly killed by Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) members in Cherthala on Wednesday.

ANI | Alappuzha (Kerala) | Updated: 27-02-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 14:58 IST
Pralhad Joshi, Muraleedharan visit family of RSS worker killed in SDPI-RSS clash in Kerala
Pralhad Joshi, Muraleedharan visited family of RSS worker killed in crash with SDPI in Kerala (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi along with Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Saturday visited the house of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker Nandu R Krishna, who was allegedly killed by Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) members in Cherthala on Wednesday. "Visited the residence of a bright 26-year-old RSS Karyakarta, Nandu R Krishna, who was hacked to death recently by SDPI activists in Alappuzha, Kerala. Also visited the residence of Nandu who was injured seriously in the incident,' tweeted Joshi after the visit.

Speaking to the media after the visit, Muraleedharan accused that the Kerala government of not arresting the 'real culprits'. "They are not arresting the real culprits. Nandu R Krishna was brutally killed by an armed group with direct links to the Popular Front of India (PFI). Every time, organisations that are banned pop up in different names," he said.

He said that there is no point in going after 'names' but there should be effective control in place to check such extremist groups are not given a free run. "Under Pinarayi Vijayan's patronage, Jihadi extremists are getting a free-run and perpetrators are going scot-free," said Muraleedharan. He further said the Centre is closely following the issues and a possible 'ban' on such extremist elements is under consideration. "Centre is aware of what is going on and we will take an appropriate decision soon on such extremist groups," he added.

The incident took place last Wednesday night, when after a march, SDPI and RSS workers clashed and an RSS worker was killed allegedly by some SDPI activists. The police had arrested eight SDPI activists in connection with the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set to bounce back after rout

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai: Man gets 1 year in jail for flashing collegian

A special POCSO court in Mumbai has sentenced a man to one year imprisonment and fined him Rs 4,000 for flashing a 17-year-old girl who was on her way to college.The order by Special Judge HC Shende on February 23, the detailed copy of whic...

ISL 7: Mumbai City and ATK Mohun Bagan to battle it out for League Winners Shield

Their playoff spots may have been secured, but the final game of the Indian Super League ISL League stage will witness the clash of the titans as Mumbai City and ATK Mohun Bagan battle it out for their first League Winners Shield crown at t...

11 detained from Noida guest house over suspected sex racket

Eleven people, including four women, were detained on Saturday following a police raid at a Noida guest house, allegedly involved in running a prostitution racket, an official said.The guest house is located in the residential Sector 12 whe...

Delhi Police Commissioner reviews law, order situation ahead of MCD by-polls

Delhi Commissioner of Police SN Shrivastava on Saturday reviewed the law and order and crime situation in the national capital. He also reviewed the arrangements for bye-elections to 5 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi MCD - Rohin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021