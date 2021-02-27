Left Menu

RJD will contest Assam Assembly polls in alliance with like- minded parties: Tejashwi

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 27-02-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 15:27 IST
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said his party will contest the upcoming Assam Assembly polls in alliance with ''like-minded'' parties.

Yadav, during his first visit to Guwahati, said he has already spoken to Congress and will hold talks with the AIUDF later in the day to formalise the alliance.

''We are talking to like-minded parties,'' he told a press conference here.

Yadav said apart from the Congress and AIUDF, the RJD is in touch with other smaller parties.

''There are around five per cent Hindi-speaking people from Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

We have considerable number of such people in 11 seats, but we'll contest only where chances of winning are high,'' Yadav said.

The senior RJD leader also said he would travel to other poll-bound states West Bengal, Kerala and Puducherry to campaign against the BJP and its allies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

