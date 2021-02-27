Left Menu

TN Assembly polls: Former AIADMK ally Sarath Kumar in talks with Kamal Hassan for alliance

All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) and Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK) on Saturday announced to contest upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in an alliance.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 27-02-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 18:45 IST
TN Assembly polls: Former AIADMK ally Sarath Kumar in talks with Kamal Hassan for alliance
AISMK founder R Sarath Kumar (Photo / ANI). Image Credit: ANI

All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) and Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK) on Saturday announced to contest upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in an alliance. "I am joining hands with IJK and contesting elections. I want to fight elections with good people who share my ideology," said AISMK founder R Sarath Kumar.

Sarath Kumar, an actor and a former ally of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) said that he is in discussions with Kamal Hassan on the possibility of an alliance to contest the polls "I have met and discussed with Kamal Hassan. They will decide as to how to take the possibility of an alliance forward. We expect a good decision soon. I have some percentage of votes with me. How long should we wait for people (AIADMK) to approach us," he said.

Meanwhile, Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Hassan said that he will start the election campaigning on March 3. Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Friday.With this announcement, the model code of conduct comes into force. The assembly elections in the southern state are important for the national as well as the regional political parties.Polls will be held for 234 seats in Tamil Nadu with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Stock gains power Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to higher profit

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

South Korea vaccinates 18,000 to start ambitious COVID-19 campaign

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand's Auckland starts second lockdown in month

Auckland, New Zealands biggest city, woke up on Sunday morning to a second lockdown in a month as health authorities try to rein in a coronavirus cluster of the more contagious UK variant. The seven-day lockdown, announced late Saturday by ...

Doctor appears in court video call while performing surgery

The Medical Board of California said it would investigate a plastic surgeon who appeared in a videoconference for his traffic violation trial while operating.The Sacramento Bee reports Dr. Scott Green appeared Thursday for his Sacramento Su...

UK’s Sunak to provide 5 bln stg of grants to pandemic hit businesses in budget

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce 5 billion pounds 7 billion of additional grants to help businesses hit hard by pandemic lockdowns in his budget statement next week, the government said on Saturday. Shops, bars, clubs, hot...

Brazil registers over 1,300 COVID-19 deaths for fifth straight day

Brazil registered 1,386 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday and 61,602 additional cases, according to data released by the nations Health Ministry.The South American country has suffered an enduring second wave since November, and infection rates h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021