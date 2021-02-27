PM Modi pays tribute to Assam's Koch Dynasty general Bir Chilarai
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid rich tributes to Bir Chilarai, a general of the Koch Royal Dynasty of Assam, on his birth anniversary and said his bravery will continue to motivate the coming generations. Bir Chilarai (1510-1571 AD) was a great general of the Koch Royal Dynasty of Assam. He played a crucial role in expanding the empire of his elder brother, Nara Narayan.
''The great Bir Chilarai is synonymous with valour and patriotism. He was an outstanding warrior, who fought for people and the principles he held sacred,'' Modi tweeted. ''His bravery will continue to motivate the coming generations. Remembering him on his Jayanti,'' he said.
