BPF to be part of 'Grand Alliance' in Assam

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 27-02-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 21:53 IST
The Bodoland People's Front (BPF), a part of the BJP-led Assam government, on Saturday said it will join the 'Grand Alliance' helmed by the Congress to contest the upcoming assembly polls.

Welcoming the decision, the Congress exuded confidence that the party will come back to power again.

''To work for peace, unity and development, the BPF has decided to join hands with the 'Mahajath' in the forthcoming Assam Assembly elections,'' its chief Hagrama Mohilary tweeted.

The BPF will no longer maintain any friendly relation or alliance with the ruling BJP, he added.

''The Asom Basao Ahok Yatra has had such massive impact across the state that our old friends, the Bodoland People's Front, could see which way the wind is blowing.

''Congress is coming and we are proud to partner with the BPF,'' Congress Campaign Committee Chairman Pradyut Bordoloi said.

The BJP had earlier said it will not have any alliance with its existing ally BPF in the assembly polls.

The relations turned sour during the recent Bodoland Territorial Council elections, with the saffron party dumping the BPF and forming the council government in alliance with the UPPL and GSP.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 years in Assam since 2001, has formed a 'Grand Alliance' with AIUDF, CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML) and Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM) to contest the upcoming assembly elections.

Elections in the northeastern state will be conducted on March 27, April 1 and April 6.

