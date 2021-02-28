Madurai DM holds all party meeting ahead of Assembly polls
Ahead of the scheduled state assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, an all-party meeting was held on Saturday at the residence of the District Collector, T Anbalagan in Madurai.ANI | Madurai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 28-02-2021 11:15 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 11:13 IST
Ahead of the scheduled state assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, an all-party meeting was held on Saturday at the residence of the District Collector, T Anbalagan in Madurai. In the meeting held on Saturday, the District Collector held talks with the leaders from the various political parties in the state and apprised them of the preparations being done.
"As many as 992 of 3856 polling stations have been identified as vulnerable and sensitive, based on the previous incidents," Anbalagan said in a press conference on Saturday. The District Collector added that the police personnel on election duty will be selected in a rotational order.
"There are 40 thousand postal votes in the Madurai district. We have given permission to hold public meetings in 21 places. A toll-free number 1950 can be used by the public, to inform the administration of any complaint or suspicion regarding the election process," he said. The 234- members Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.
Ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is contesting the polls in a pre-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). MK Stalin's Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has joined hands with Congress. This time actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan's party Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) is also in the fray. (ANI)
