Congress-Left alliance to hold massive election rally in West Bengal today

The Congress and the Left parties are set to hold a massive election rally in West Bengal today, said Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday before he left for the state ahead of the assembly elections set to take place next month.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 28-02-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 13:54 IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel speaking to reporters. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Congress and the Left parties are set to hold a massive election rally in West Bengal today, said Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday before he left for the state ahead of the assembly elections set to take place next month. "A huge election campaign will take place in the Brigade Parade Ground in West Bengal. I will also get a chance to address the rally. Elections are set to be held in eight phases and the electoral atmosphere has been created there. I am confident we are going to make the next government," Congress leader told reporters.

When asked about Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who said West Bengal had been ruined by the Congress and the Communist Party of India, Bhagel said, "The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is inciting riots even before they come to power. If this is the situation now, the people know well what will happen if they come to power." This comes ahead of the state assembly elections that are set to take place in eight phases beginning March 27. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said, "30 Assembly constituencies in five districts will go to polls in the first phase on March 27. 30 Assembly constituencies in four districts will go to polls in the second phase on April 1. In the third phase, 31 constituencies in 3 districts will go to the polls on April 6. 44 constituencies in five districts will go for polling on April 10." "In the fifth phase, 45 constituencies in six districts will witness polling on April 17. 43 constituencies in four districts in the sixth phase will go to polls on April 22. 36 constituencies in five districts in the seventh phase will go for polling on April 26. In the eighth and final phase, 35 constituencies in four districts will witness polling on April 29," added Arora. (ANI)

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

