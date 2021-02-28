Left Menu

Centre turned farming, education, healthcare into financial commodities: Rahul Gandhi

In a renewed attack on the Centre, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that the Government of India has turned noble professions like farming, education and healthcare into financial commodities.

ANI | Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 28-02-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 17:34 IST
Centre turned farming, education, healthcare into financial commodities: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI

In a renewed attack on the Centre, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that the Government of India has turned noble professions like farming, education and healthcare into financial commodities. During an interaction titled 'Educators Meet' at Tirunelveli's St Xavier College, Gandhi said, "I personally do not believe that education is a financial commodity. I believe that education should be available to everyone."

Gandhi, who is touring Tamil Nadu for the second day as part of his campaign for the April 6 assembly polls, hit out at the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-led union government and said, "It is duty of a nation to give education and healthcare to its people. What is happening here is that everything is being seen as a financial commodity," he remarked. "Agriculture is being seen as a financial commodity, education is being seen as a financial commodity, healthcare is being seen as a financial commodity. Basically, if you have money, you can get anything. If you do not have money, you get nothing," the Congress leader said.

Gandhi also took to Twitter to slam the Central government. "GOI has turned noble professions like farming, education & healthcare into financial commodities for the benefit of a few cronies. We're fighting this without any anger, hatred or violence. And non-violence always wins," he tweeted.

This comes ahead of the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. The ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is contesting the polls in a pre-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). MK Stalin's Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has joined hands with the Congress party.

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan's party Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) is also in the fray this time. (ANI) .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE 10 p.m. GMT/6:00 a.m. SGT

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Will Eren commit genocide or die? Know more in details!

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Army recruitment paper leak: 3 arrested by Pune cops

Three people were arrested for alleged involvement in leaking an army recruitment exam paper that had to be canceled moments before it was scheduled on Sunday, Pune police said.Police commissioner Amitabh Gupta said the exam was about to be...

Puducherry Assembly Speaker quits on health grounds

Puducherry Assembly Speaker V P Sivakolundhu quit on Sunday citing health reasons even as his brother joined the BJP just over a month ahead of the elections in the union territory.In the resignation letter to Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundara...

Uttarakhand CM reaches Gairsain for state Assembly session

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday reached the summer capital Gairsain to attend the state Assembly session which will begin from tomorrow. The Uttarakhand assembly will meet on March 1 for its first session of this ...

UN Human Rights Office says 18 killed in Myanmar crackdown

Security forces in Myanmar opened fire and made mass arrests Sunday as they sought to break up protests against the militarys seizure of power, and a UN human rights official said it had credible information that 18 people were killed and 3...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021