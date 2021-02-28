T'gana Congress leader asks CM to release unemployment data

Hyderabad, Feb 28 (PTI): President of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday demanded Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Raoto release the data of unemployed youth in the state.

Addressing a meeting here in connection with the March 14 MLC elections for two Graduates constituencies attended by leaders of different wings of the party and other senior leaders, Reddy urged them to activate the cadre at all levels to ensure the victory of Congress candidates Ramulu Naik and G Chinna Reddy.

The Nalgonda MP said the unemployment rate has more than doubled ever since TRS came to power in 2014,according to a press release from Telangana Congress.

As per the latest figures, as many as 19,43,783 qualified educated youth have registered themselves with the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) alone, he said.

Further, there are over 10 lakh skilled/unskilled youth unemployed across the state. This does not include lakhs of people who lost their jobs during the lockdown period, he said.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said the Chief Minister should release the district-wise figures of unemployed people.

TRS has cheated nearly 30 lakh unemployed youth with the promise of giving unemployment allowance of Rs 3,016 every month. Despite winning the elections for the second term in December 2018,KCR, as Rao is also referred to, did not fulfil the promise till now, he said.

Since Minister K T Rama Rao has been giving an assurance that this promise will be fulfilled soon, he should ask his father KCR to officially release the district-wise data of unemployed people, along with guidelines for giving unemployment allowance, the TPCC chief said.

Uttam Kumar Reddy allegedthat the TRS leaders forget all the promises after winning elections.

But when they face any by-election, they repeat all those promises or make new ones and cite the model code of conduct as the reason for their non-implementation, he said.

Similarly, the BJP government at the Centre, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been cheating the unemployed youth since 2014 with the promise to give 2 crore jobs every year, the Congress leader further alleged.

He said the BJP has no moral right to seek votes in Telangana as it had dropped the Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) project.

He said this project was sanctioned by the previous Congress-led UPA government to create over 50 lakh jobs in Hyderabad and its neighbouring districts.

He accused the BJP of trying to gain political strength by inciting hatred in the name of religion.

Uttam Kumar Reddy ridiculed BJP's claims on its rising strength in Telangana.

He described BJP as a bubble which would burst soon.

He alleged that the KCR family has plundered the resources of Telangana by handing it over to the land, sand, mines and wine mafia. PTI VVK NVG NVG

