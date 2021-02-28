Chennai, Feb 28 (PTI): Highlights from the southern region at 6 PM.

MDS5 TL-VIRUS-CASES Telangana adds 176 new COVID-19 cases; 1 death pushes toll to 1,634 Hyderabad: Telangana reported 176 new COVID-19 cases and one related death taking the total tally of cases to 2,98,807 and the toll to 1,634 respectively, the state government said.

MDS10 TN-POLLS-RAHUL 'Disparity' in wealth distribution stronger in BJP rule, says Rahul Gandhi Tuticorin (TN): Disparity in wealth distribution has become stronger during the BJP rule at the Centre, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed.

MDS20 ISRO--LDALL PSLV India launches Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh): In the first dedicated mission of its commercial arm NSIL, the ISRO successfully launched Brazil's earth observation satellite Amazonia-1 and 18 co-passengers, including five built by students, onboard a Polar rocket from the spaceport here.

MDS21 PD-LD SHAH Congress collapsing across India due to dynasty: Amit Shah Karaikkal (Puducherry): Lambasting the erstwhile Congress government in Puducherry, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday alleged that V Narayanasamy, who headed it, gave cut money to the Gandhi family from Rs 15,000-crore Central funds.

MES1 KL-AIRPORT-SECURITY Security stepped up at Kochi airport following threat call Kochi: Security has been tightened at the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) here in wake of a threat call, police said.

MES5 TL-IPL-MINISTER T'gana Minister urges BCCI to include Hyderabad as venue for coming IPL season Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao appealed to the Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI) to include Hyderabad as one of the venues for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL).

MES9 TL-CM-CONGRESS T'gana Congress leader asks CM to release unemployment data Hyderabad: President of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy demanded Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Raoto release the data of unemployed youth in the state.

