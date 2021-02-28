Left Menu

Shah tears into 'dynasty politics' of DMK and Congress

PTI | Villupuram | Updated: 28-02-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 19:42 IST
Shah tears into 'dynasty politics' of DMK and Congress
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched a broadside against the Congress and the DMK over dynasty politics, saying the respective parties were only worried about their first families and pitched his BJP-led NDA as pro-development which would ensure growth.

While Congress President Sonia Gandhi was 'worried' about making her son Rahul Prime Minister, DMK chief M K Stalin was worried about making his son Udhayanidhi the state Chief Minister, he said.

Addressing a Vijay Sankalp election rally here ahead of the April 6 Assembly polls in the state, Shah asked people to choose between the ''sons and daughters of kings and emperors'' and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development agenda.

The DMK-Congress alliance ''believes in dynasty politics,'' he charged.

''On one side there is the NDA that protects India. Today none can dare do anything in India's borders. Pakistan dared to do things in Uri, Pulwama. Narendra Modi taught it a lesson by entering its house (and carry out attacks) by directing the military,'' he said in reference to the Balakot air strikes.

The Indian Air Force had in February 2019 attacked terror launch pads in Pakistan's Balakot area, days after over 40 CRPF jawans were killed in a terror attack in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir.

''On the other side, you have the DMK and Congress parties who are only worried about their families, (which are) steeped in corruption and do the politics of divide and rule.

''Sonia ji is worried about making Rahul Prime Minister.

Stalin is worried about making Udhayanidhi chief minister.

They are not worried about the country. They are worried about their family,'' he charged.

People of Tamil Nadu have to make up their mind, to choose between these two coalitions, with the ruling AIADMK being part of the NDA.

''You have to decide in the coming days--whether give the rule to sons and daughters of kings and emperors or vote for development of Tamil Nadu. Whether to make Udhayanidhi the chief minister or (ensure) the (welfare) fishermen.'' ''..whether to make Rahul Gandhi Prime Minister or for taking Narendra Modi's development agenda forward. The people of Tamil Nadu have to decide,'' he said.

The voters have to choose 'Lotus' and 'Two Leaves,' the respective symbols of the BJP and the AIADMK, he said.

The AIADMK-BJP coalition will work on the philosophy of the late chief ministers M G Ramachandran (AIADMK founder) and J Jayalalithaa, besides that of his party, Shah said.

Hailing Ramachandran as the true ''makkal thilagam,'' (people's leader) Shah said he was reminded of the stalwart when he saw Modi working for the Dalits, backward and oppressed today, recalling the Tamil Nadu veteran's service for these sections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE 10 p.m. GMT/6:00 a.m. SGT

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Will Eren commit genocide or die? Know more in details!

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian men's hockey team return to international competition with roaring win against Germany

Playing their first international match in over 12 months, the Indian mens hockey team led by PR Sreejesh put up a scintillating show as they outclassed hosts Germany 6-1 in the first of their four-match Europe tour on Sunday. Indias goal s...

Army recruitment paper leak: 3 arrested by Pune cops

Three people were arrested for alleged involvement in leaking an army recruitment exam paper that had to be canceled moments before it was scheduled on Sunday, Pune police said.Police commissioner Amitabh Gupta said the exam was about to be...

Puducherry Assembly Speaker quits on health grounds

Puducherry Assembly Speaker V P Sivakolundhu quit on Sunday citing health reasons even as his brother joined the BJP just over a month ahead of the elections in the union territory.In the resignation letter to Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundara...

Uttarakhand CM reaches Gairsain for state Assembly session

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday reached the summer capital Gairsain to attend the state Assembly session which will begin from tomorrow. The Uttarakhand assembly will meet on March 1 for its first session of this ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021