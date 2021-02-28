ECI allots 'ship' as party symbol to AJP

Left Menu

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 28-02-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 20:13 IST
The symbol of a ''ship'' has been allotted to the newly formed Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) for the three-phase assembly elections in Assam.

Addressing a press conference here, AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi said the Election Commission of India (ECI) allotted the party symbol to the regional party on Saturday.

''We will fight the polls with the symbol of a ship.

Ship signifies our economy, culture, civilisation and trade along the Brahmaputra. The ship will allow us to proceed unitedly in Assam,'' he said.

The AJP was formed by the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP) last year.

The AJP has formed a regional alliance with Raijor Dal formed by jailed anti-CAA leader Akhil Gogoi's Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) and 70 organisations.

Of the total 126 seats in Assam Assembly, elections to 47, mostly in upper Assam, will be held on March 27, while 39 in Barak Valley and central Assam will go to polls on April 1 and voting in the remaining 40 seats in lower Assam will be held on April 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

